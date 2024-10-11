Watch Now
Hurricane Milton forces USF to move football game to Orlando stadium

WFTS
The Bulls (1-1) are coming a off a 38-24 win over FAMU.
The University of South Florida has moved a football game between the Bulls and the Memphis Tigers to an Orlando stadium after Hurricane Milton moved through the Tampa Bay area.

The American Athletic Conference announced that Saturday's football game will now be held at Camping World Stadium.

In a press release, officials said the decision to move the game from Raymond James Stadium was made in the interest of public safety, and "with respect for the response and recovery efforts" in the area. They added that there were various logistical challenges related to the storm that impacted both schools.

The game will be played on Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. and will be available to watch on ESPN+. It can also be heard live on 102.5 FM and Bulls Unlimited digital radio.

More information about attendance is forthcoming.

