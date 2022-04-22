Watch
SportsHockeyTampa Bay Lightning

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning head to the White House to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships

Playing the Cap Hockey
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gerry Broome/AP
FILE - In this July 7, 2021, file photo, the Tampa Bay Lightning team poses with the Stanley Cup after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won the Stanley Cup back-to-back not just because they were the best hockey team on the ice. They were also the NHL's best in the front office managing the salary cap made even more difficult because of pandemic revenue losses. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Playing the Cap Hockey
Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 10:57:25-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will head to the White House next week to celebrate the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

The team will join President Joe Biden on the South Lawn at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 25.

RECOMMENDED: Lightning captain Steven Stamkos becomes franchise's all-time points leader

ABC Action News Sports Anchors Kyle Burger and Kevin Lewis will be attendance during the celebration.

Tickets for the 2022 playoffs were on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Learn more or buy tickets here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!