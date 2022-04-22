Tampa Bay Lightning head to the White House to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will head to the White House next week to celebrate the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

The team will join President Joe Biden on the South Lawn at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 25.

ABC Action News Sports Anchors Kyle Burger and Kevin Lewis will be attendance during the celebration.

