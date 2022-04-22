Lightning captain Steven Stamkos becomes franchise's all-time points leader

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has secured his place in franchise history, becoming the team's all-time points leader after scoring a goal Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ladies and gentlemen, your new franchise all-time points leader. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mkl4JzDjWM — x - Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 22, 2022

The goal came in the second period off a classic Steven Stamkos one-timer from what has become known as "The Office," the red circle on the left side facing the goalie.

A lot of love in the building for the Captain. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MWw8ZxATYM — x - Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 22, 2022

Stamkos' 473rd goal gave him 954 career points, passing previous leader and former teammate Martin St. Louis who had 953 in his career. He also did it in 55 fewer games played.

The captain is a fan favorite in Tampa Bay and will hope to lead his team to a third straight Stanley Cup as playoffs near.