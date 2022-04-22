Watch
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos becomes franchise's all-time points leader

Posted at 10:03 PM, Apr 21, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has secured his place in franchise history, becoming the team's all-time points leader after scoring a goal Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The goal came in the second period off a classic Steven Stamkos one-timer from what has become known as "The Office," the red circle on the left side facing the goalie.

Stamkos' 473rd goal gave him 954 career points, passing previous leader and former teammate Martin St. Louis who had 953 in his career. He also did it in 55 fewer games played.

The captain is a fan favorite in Tampa Bay and will hope to lead his team to a third straight Stanley Cup as playoffs near.

