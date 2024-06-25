Tampa Bay Lightning announces 2024 preseason schedule, first game Sept. 24

TAMPA, Fla. — After a disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to turn the page with the release of their 2024 preseason schedule on Tuesday.

The team will play seven games in total, including three on home ice at AMALIE Arena. All games will start at 7 p.m.

The Lightning kick off the preseason at home with a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 24 before traveling to Orlando for a neutral-site contest versus the Florida Panthers at Kia Center on Sept. 25.

Tampa Bay will then face the Nashville Predators on Sept. 27 at AMALIE Arena in the first of two straight games against the Preds. The two teams will meet again on Sept. 28, this time at Bridgestone Arena.

Two consecutive contests against the Panthers follow, with the first taking place at Amerant Bank Arena on Sept. 30. The second matchup will be the Lightning’s final home game of the preseason, taking place on Oct. 2.

Tampa Bay will then travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, and cap off the preseason against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Oct. 4.