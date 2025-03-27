Lightning welcome back Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev

TAMPA, Fla. — Tonight's home game against the Utah Hockey Club is a big one for the Lightning. Entering tonight with 11 regular season games to go, a win could pull them into a first-place tie in the Atlantic Division with Toronto and Florida. The game also means a "welcome home" to one of the key players from the Bolts Stanley Cup champions teams of 2020 and 2021.

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev spent seven seasons with Tampa Bay from 2017-2024. This offseason, he was traded to Utah. For the first time in his career, #98 will step onto the AMALIE Arena ice as a visitor. He said it'll be all smiles before the puck drops.

"It brings a lot of good memories. It doesn’t bring any bad ones. So yeah, it’s cool," Sergachev said Thursday morning. "People here are very nice. I spent a lot of time here, and I enjoyed my time. We had some good times, and people remember that. Appreciate that."

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Sergachev is a guy who always brings a smile to your face. More importantly, he's grown into an elite hockey player.

"He was one of those kids that came to this league, kinda struggled to defend a little bit. By the time he left, he was a beast," Cooper explained after Tampa Bay's morning skate. "He’s a joy to be around. Hard pressed to find anybody that has one bad word to say about Sergy."

Sergachev is still only 26, but he's grown up fast in this league. He said he's accepted the role of a veteran leader to the younger players in his new locker room.

"Anybody can come up to me and ask me questions. I try to be as open as I can and help them. Whatever they need," he added. "It’s just being there for guys any time, on the ice and off the ice."

Sergachev's 209 assists and 257 points trail only Victor Hedman (614 and 782, respectively) on the Lightning's all-time list for a defenseman.

The puck drop is scheduled for just after 7 p.m. tonight.