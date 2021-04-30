Tracking Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks in 2021 NFL Draft

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2021 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the final pick of the first round, pick 32. Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht could trade the pick and move up or down in the draft.

The Bucs return all 22 starters from last season's Super Bowl championship team, but ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland said the team still has needs they will address.

"I think for the Bucs it’s going to be offensive line or a front seven player on defense," McFarland said via video chat. "Whoever they have rated higher on the offensive line, maybe a guard. If you’re gonna have Brady for two more years you gotta protect him. If there’s an edge guy, maybe [Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari] slides to them at 32. You can never have enough pass rushers. I think ultimately that’s where they go."

Below is the updated list of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' picks. You can catch all seven rounds of the NFL Draft on ABC Action News.

BUCS DRAFT PICKS

First round, 32nd overall - TBD

Second round, 64th overall - TBD

Third round, 95th overall - TBD

Fourth round, 137th overall - TBD

Fifth round, 176th overall - TBD

Sixth round, 217th overall - TBD

Seventh round, 251st overall - TBD

Seventh round, 259th overall - TBD

NFL DRAFT (TOP 15)

1) Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Clemson

2) New York Jets - Zach Wilson, quarterback, Brigham Young

3) San Francisco 49ers - Trey Lance, quarterback, North Dakota State

4) Atlanta Falcons - Kyle Pits, tight end, Florida

5) Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Marr Chase, wide receiver, LSU

6) Miami Dolphins - Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Alabama

7) Detroit Lions - Penei Sewell, offensive tackle, Oregon

8) Carolina Panthers - Jaycee Horn, cornerback, South Carolina

9) Denver Broncos - Patrick Surtain II, cornerback, Alabama

10) Philadelphia Eagles - DeVonta Smith, wide receiver, Alabama

11) Chicago Bears - Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State

12) Dallas Cowboys - Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State

13) Los Angeles Chargers - Rashawn Slater, offensive tackle, Northwestern

14) New York Jets - Alijah Vera-Tucker, guard, USC (***Minnesota Vikings trade their 14th pick in the first round to the Jets***)

15) New England Patriots - Mac Jones, quarterback, Alabama

Where can I watch the draft?

As previously mentioned, you can catch all seven rounds of the new-look draft on ABC Action News from Thursday to Saturday.

Round 1: Thursday, April 29 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 30 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET

Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday, May 1 from noon to 7 p.m. ET

