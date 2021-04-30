Buccaneers select LB Joe Tryon with last pick of first round

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Washington linebacker Joe Tryon in the first round of the NFL draft, No. 32 overall.

A team with no glaring needs after keeping the core of the roster together in free agency, the Super Bowl champions are looking to add young players who’ll have time to develop while Tom Brady and a deep, talented roster try to become the first club to win consecutive NFL titles since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots.

Tryon opted out of playing at Washington last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is an outstanding pass rusher who eventually will be counted to make a relentless pass rush spearheaded by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul even better.