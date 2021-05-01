Watch
Buccaneers tab QB Kyle Trask as Brady's potential successor

Posted at 10:42 PM, Apr 30, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Kyle Trask in the second round of the NFL draft and will groom the Florida quarterback to potentially become Tom Brady’s successor.

With all 22 starters returning from last season, the Super Bowl champions are drafting players who are not expected to fill significant roles right away.

Brady is coming off winning a seventh NFL title. He turns 44 in August and has said he’d like to play at least until he’s 45. That gives Trask, the 64th selection overall, plenty of time to learn from Brady.

