Tampa Bay Bucs players join in on holiday surprise, giving kids $200 Target shopping spree

TAMPA, Fla. — On Tuesday evening, a handful of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players surprised about two dozen children at a Target in Tampa.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay partnered with Beyond the Basics, a non-profit organization, and surprised 25 children with a $200 shopping spree.

Xavier Ortiz, a sixth grader, said he was shocked to see the NFL players.

"I was honestly surprised because they kept it a secret. They said it's going to be a big surprise when we get there and I saw Rachaad White," said Ortiz.

Both current and former Bucs players joined in on the holiday surprise! The Bucs players included Lavonte David, Rachaad White, Jamel Dean, Anthony Nelson and Ryan Neal.

The children went shopping at the Target on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

Heather Castle, a Senior Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, said some of the selected children were impacted by the back-to-back hurricanes.

They also have very good grades in school.

"A lot of our families this year were impacted by the hurricanes, so we tried to select some of those Littles and those families that lost everything during the several storms that recently came through, and this is one of those unique opportunities that we could add a little holiday cheer for the holiday season," said Heather Castle, a senior director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

Ortiz bought gifts for himself and his baby brother.

"I'm just really grateful. I want to say thank you. They made all of this happen. It's a real honor, fun experience," he said.

Ortiz said he's grateful for the generous gifts and the athletes who took the time to make a difference.

"It's a great experience. I'm honestly just honored to have somebody like Rachaad White spend their time, out of their personal time, just to go do something," said Ortiz.

White said he also participated in the shopping spree last year and enjoys giving back to the Tampa Bay community.

"Can touch a lot of people, so I try to do right, do the right thing, live my life the right way, and give back in the community as much as I can," said White.

"Just think it's huge to try and build up your community, build up where you stay, just give back, touch someone, ya never know, it'll change their life."