Watch
SportsFootballTampa Bay Bucs

Actions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to battle Seahawks in Germany in November

Bucs munich.png
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs munich.png
Posted at 8:15 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 09:11:53-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany later this year.

The teams will kick off their Week 10 battle at 3:30 p.m. local time on November 13, which will be 9:30 a.m. eastern time in the U.S. The game will be at the home stadium of soccer powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Tampa Bay has played three regular-season games overseas, all of them in London. The last game the Bucs played in London saw them take on the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

This year's game will be the first for the NFL in Germany and will feature the league's most marketable star and future Hall of Famer, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

RELATED:

Fans can register here for additional information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!