Tampa Bay Buccaneers to battle Seahawks in Germany in November

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany later this year.

The teams will kick off their Week 10 battle at 3:30 p.m. local time on November 13, which will be 9:30 a.m. eastern time in the U.S. The game will be at the home stadium of soccer powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Tampa Bay has played three regular-season games overseas, all of them in London. The last game the Bucs played in London saw them take on the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

This year's game will be the first for the NFL in Germany and will feature the league's most marketable star and future Hall of Famer, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Fans can register here for additional information.