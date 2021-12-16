Germany named as Bucs international home market

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new home away from Tampa, and it's all the way in Germany.

The NFL announced that 18 teams have been given access to new International Home Marketing Areas. In total, the NFL granted access to 26 IMHA across eight different countries.

According to Scott Smith, senior writer and editor for the Bucs, Germany already has a strong Tampa Bay fan base.

"This ground-breaking, new initiative grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally," the NFL announcement said.

According to the NFL, the Bucs will have access to the international market for at least five years and can start fan engagement there in January.

The NFL also said all clubs will play at least one international game in the next eight seasons.

Clubs Granted International Home Marketing Areas, by Market:

Australia: Los Angeles Rams

Brazil: Miami Dolphins

Canada: Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks

China: Los Angeles Rams

Germany: Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mexico: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Spain: Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins

United Kingdom: Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

