Bucs to play regular season game in Germany for first time in NFL history

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play a regular season game in Germany this season for the first time in NFL history.

The team will play in Munich during the 2022 season as part of the NFL's International Series.

"We look forward to participating in the first regular season NFL game in Munich, Germany later this fall as part of the International Series," said Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer. "This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL's efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany."

The game will be at the home stadium of soccer powerhouse Bayern Munich. However, at this time the date and opponent have yet to be determined.

RELATED: Germany named as Bucs international home market

Other international games will also take place in 2022 as part of the NFL's International Series. The Arizona Cardinals will play in Mexico at some point. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars will all have a game in London.

MORE TAMPA BAY BUCS NEWS

The Buccaneers have played three regular-season games abroad in franchise history, all in London.

If you'd like to sign up for additional information about the Munich game, click here.