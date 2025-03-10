Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-sign offensive lineman Ben Bredeson to 3-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept a key cog in their offensive line from escaping in free agency on Monday when the team reportedly agreed to a contract extension with guard Ben Bredeson.

According to ESPN, the Bucs and Bredeson agreed to a three-year contract worth $22 million.

Keeping Bredeson in tow helps keep together one of the NFL's younger and rapidly developing offensive lines.

With Bredeson now locked into a contract, the Bucs' starting five along the offensive line looks solid: Tristan Wirfs, Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch, and Luke Goedeke, starting from left to right across the line. The offensive line's average age is 25.4, setting the Bucs up for long-term success as the line continues to develop.

Bredeson started all 17 regular season games in 2024 and the postseason wild-card games.