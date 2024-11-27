Irving, White to lead rushing attack for Bucs on Sunday against Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) playoff hopes are clinging to literally every game from here on out. This Sunday, the Bucs visit their divisional rival Carolina Panthers (3-8).

For Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, it'll be going back to a place where he may have hit rock bottom.

Two years ago, Mayfield was the quarterback for Carolina and was benched for the second time after a 1-5 record. Since then, Mayfield has started 30 games for the Bucs and has thrown an NFL-best 52 touchdown passes.

Mayfield is happy to be in Tampa, and his teammates are happy to have him, especially when they see high-effort plays like last Sunday against the New York Giants when Mayfield sprinted 40 yards to throw a block for running back Bucky Irving.

“That’s just classic Baker,” offensive lineman Ben Bredeson said. “Those are things he’s been doing week-in, week-out. It’s not shocking to us, and that makes you want to play for the guy, 100 percent.”

“I mean, I love Baker, man,” Irving added. “He’s a guy that wants to win football games. He’s a competitor. Those are the guys you want around you.”

This season, the Bucs rank in the top 10 in rushing yards per game with the combination of Irving and Rachaad White. Carolina has the NFL’s most porous run defense, allowing 160 yards per game. This matchup is another opportunity for a big game for the Bucs’ running backs.

“When we have both of those guys in there, we’re pretty dynamic,” Mayfield said. “You don’t know how a defense is going to play you. We’ve started to grow in that package. Just trying to get those guys the ball in space. It’s fun to watch them support each other and really feed off of each other. They are both extremely dynamic players, just get the ball in their hands. They both catch so naturally.”

Irving leads all rookie running backs with 831 yards from scrimmage.

The Bucs and Panthers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.