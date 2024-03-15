Devin White to join Eagles on 1-year, $7.5M deal, report says

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White will no longer be with the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2019 after signing a one-year, $7.5M deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

White was looking for a contract extension during the last offseason, but when Tampa Bay did not give it to him, he requested a trade.

However, White wasn't moved and finished the season with 83 total tackles (49 solo), along with 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and nine quarterback hits.

During his time with the Bucs, White was a Super Bowl LV champion, a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, a 2020 AP Second-Team All-Pro selection, a three-time NFC Defensive Player of the Week (Week 7, 2020; Week 15, 2020; Week 10, 2022), a selection to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, a two-time NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in November and December 2019 and a NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September 2022.

One of his biggest games came in the 2020 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, when he established a franchise record for the most tackles in a postseason game with 15.

Third-year linebacker K.J. Britt now moves up in the depth chart, replacing White.