Bucs LB Devin White returns but watches first minicamp practice

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Tuesday morning for their first of three mandatory minicamp workouts.

Every player was present, including linebacker Devin White.

The fifth-year linebacker wasn’t practicing, but his presence indicates he will not be holding out over an offseason contract dispute.

Head coach Todd Bowles said White is present for all the right reasons and not just here to avoid getting fined.

“Now, it’s not a hold-in. We’d like to see where he is physically,” Bowles said. “We don’t feel like we need to put him out here right now until we test him and do everything. Two or three days of camp is not going to help him that way.”

White is set to make around $11 million this season but was looking for a big contract extension instead. When Tampa Bay did not give it to him, he requested a trade.

“His mindset is good. It’s just business. That’s part of it. It takes care of itself. He’ll be ready for training camp; he’ll be good to go,” Bowles added.

A handful of players were present but not practicing due to injury. Linebacker Shaq Barrett, who is recovering from an Achilles injury, worked out on a side field. Wide receiver Russell Gage, who has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury, watched practice.

“It’s really good to have everyone in the building,” wide receiver Chris Godwin said. “Guys train elsewhere. We’re all professionals, so we know guys are working. When we get everyone in the building, you can feel how the team is coming together. We get to bond a little bit more. We kind of just up where we left off. Devin and Shaq are big pieces of our team. When we see them around, it kind of boosts guys' spirits. It makes things feel a bit whole.”

The Bucs will return to the field on Wednesday and Thursday for the final two mandatory minicamp practices.