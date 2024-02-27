Bucs set to release outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, reports

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to release outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett when the new league year starts, multiple reports said Tuesday.

Barrett was a key member of the 2020 Super Bowl team and holds the team record for most sacks in a single season with 19.5. in 2019.

He finished his career in Tampa Bay with 45 sacks, 249 tackles, and 90 quarterback hits.

The move to release Barrett will help clear out even more salary cap space as the team looks to re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield and longtime wide receiver Mike Evans.

His release will be processed as a post-June 1 cut to allow the cap penalties to be spread across two seasons.