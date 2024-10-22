Buccaneers lose top receivers Evans and Godwin to injury in double-digit loss to Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost more than just a game Monday night against the Ravens. The team also lost its two top offensive weapons for an undetermined amount of time.

First, Bucs fans saw star wide receiver Mike Evans laying on the ground in the back of the end zone, then limp to the locker room with a hamstring injury. Then, things went from bad to worse when the team's other wide receiver, Chris Godwin, suffered what is likely a season-ending injury late in the game.

“Got a heavy heart right now,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “It’s never something you want to see happen to any of your guys.”

Evans left the game early after earlier catching a 25-yard TD pass from Mayfield to become the 11th player in NFL history with at least 100 touchdown receptions in a career.

He also joined Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison and Terrell Owens as the only players to reach 100 in their first 11 seasons.

Godwin suffered a gruesome ankle injury late in the fourth quarter with Tampa Bay down 10 points. Godwin had been off to the best start of his career before the injury.

Chris O'Meara/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) interacts with his teammates while being carted off of the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

“He’s a player. We’re trying to win the ballgame. We were still down 10, we’re trying to get extra points and kick another onside kick,” Bowles said. “It just happened. With Mike (Evans) going down, we didn’t have that many receivers left as it was, so we play what we got.”

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that Godwin will undergo an MRI exam to determine the extent of the damage before having surgery later this week. Godwin is likely out for the rest of the season.

That could also mean that Godwin has played his last game as a member of the Buccaneers. He is an unrestricted free agent after the season and the Bucs may not be able to bring him back at the price tag he will likely command, even coming off a season-ending injury.

Evans's Hall of Fame career is in its twilight, and his contract has essentially one year left in 2025. The wide receiver also has a streak of at least 1,000 yards receiving in every year of his career that will likely end if he is out an extended period of time.

The sight of Evans limping off the field and Godwin being carted off the field left their quarterback struggling to express what it's like to lose two top players in one game.

“Definitely not two of the guys that are the huge heartbeat of this team,” the quarterback said.

“But like I said, we have to find a way. ... We’re going to be playing for first place in the division next week at home against Atlanta,” Mayfield added. “Got to have guys step up. That’s just the way it is. There’s no other way around it.”