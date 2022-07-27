Fans enjoy day one of Buccaneers training camp

TAMPA, Fla. — Before Vivian Muellner goes back to school she got one more summer surprise. A day at Buccaneers training camp!

“They planned this for me and I didn’t know I was coming here,” Muellner said.

Vivan’s mom, Monica Muellner, said she brought her daughter because she loves the Bucs.

“I just like watching her see everything that’s going on,” said Monica.

Mavrik Moffat is only a year old, but already back at his second training camp. His dad, Scott Moffat, believes in carrying on a family tradition.

“My dad used to take me when I was a kid. So now having my son and my wife with me is very nostalgic. And being a season ticket holder was always a dream as a kid. Second year now. It’s a lot of fun,” said Moffat.

Fans are glad football is back and it helps that #12 is too. But Brady isn't the only player getting love. Fans, like Bill Livingston, showed up with a necklace made of helmets supporting the team.

Livingstion said training camp is a great chance to connect with the players.

“There’s like a bonding thing. Instead of the robots, you see on tv it brings the personality into them if you get a chance to get autographs and talk to them for a second or two,” he said.

There is a long way to go before the season starts. Everybody is a little rusty, but that is what practice is for.