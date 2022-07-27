Bucs super-fan has big expectations as training camp begins

TAMPA, Fla. — Training camp is officially underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs have their sights set on returning to the Super Bowl after coming up short last season.

The training camp includes 12 days of practice, including two joint sessions with the Miami Dolphins on the final two days of camp, Aug. 10 and 11.

Once again, the team will welcome Krewe Members and special guests to watch the training camp.

According to the team, six practices are designated for season pass members. Two other practices are reserved for Stadium Club members.

On Aug. 9, the Bucs will also hold a Women of Red Day for the team's female-focused fan club. On Aug. 1, it’ll hold its annual Military Day. The practice on Aug. 3 will feature guests from a number of Tampa Bay nonprofits, including athletes from Special Olympics Florida, who will participate in post-practice drills with Bucs players.

Bucs superfan Larry Gasparino, the team’s player of the year in 2020, plans to attend as many days of practice as he can.

“I watch the players like I’m a coach. I’m looking really to see everything and who really has got it and who’s really putting forth the effort to try to win a spot. It’s fun for me. I mean, I wish I could go every day,” he said.

The team is preparing for one of its toughest schedules in franchise history. Gasparino, however, believes the Bucs can win it all this season.

“We have a very good chance — a very good chance,” he said. “I mean, with Tom, there’s just, you know, that expectation that he is the best of all time, and he demands everybody else around him to step up to his level, and I think that you know, I’m happy about Todd Bowles running defense and now becoming head coach. I think he’ll do a really good job this year too. I mean, he’s got some new pieces on the defense, and I think our defense is going to really stand out as well.”

Gasparino believes defensive linemen Logan Hall and Akiem Hicks, new tight end Kyle Rudolph, and rookie running back Rachaad White could be key difference-makers for the team.