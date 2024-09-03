Clearwater Threshers bridging baseball's language gap

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For most professional baseball players, the start of their careers means the end of school.

That’s not the case for all players. Like many organizations, the Philadelphia Phillies send some players back to the classroom to learn English.

Guillermo Rosario, 19, is a catcher and first baseman for the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A minor league affiliate for the Phillies.

Guillermo Rosario

He left his home in the Dominican Republic to play baseball in the United States in March.

Rosario is navigating American culture more smoothly thanks to the Phillies' offering of an English-language class for Latin American players.

“It’s really hard,” Rosario said. “Sometimes I have a headache because I’m thinking about how to talk. It’s hard.”

Isa Karay is the Phillies' lead teacher of education. Four days a week, she teaches a small group during each home stand.

Isa Karay, Phillies' lead teacher of education

“We start every class talking about the game from the night before,” Karay said. “They all were there; they know what to talk about. They get many reps talking about their stats, their innings played, hits, and at-bats.”

“Each day, I learn a couple of words and how I can write a sentence, as well as questions,” Rosario added.

According to Major League Baseball, about 28% of big league rosters are made up of foreign-born players, including about 11% from the Spanish-speaking Dominican Republic and another 6% from Venezuela.

Clearwater Threshers English language class

“We want them to have the best opportunities to advance themselves and their careers,” Karay said. “If they don’t know English well, they won’t have access to the coaches in terms of coaching. That will only impede their career.”

“It’s really good because I can talk with my friends, coaches, my roommate, and I can improve myself,” Rosario said. “I’m a catcher. This class helps me.”

It’s a class that might be even more important than infield practice.

“So rewarding. I am so proud of them. Not just when they are on the news, but hearing them talk with their teammates every day,” Karay said. “To be in another country and playing, learning another language, it can be scary.”