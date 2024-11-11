Bucs' star left tackle Tristan Wirfs has sprained MCL: report

TAMPA, Fla. — NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tampa Bay Buccaneers star left tackle Tristan Wirfs got some good news on the injury front Monday when tests revealed a sprained MCL.

#Bucs Pro Bowl LT Tristan Wirfs was diagnosed with an MCL sprain, source said after the MRI. A positive development. He's out a couple of weeks, but sigh of relief its not a worse injury. pic.twitter.com/RooHRdDzMo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2024

Wirfs went down during Tampa Bay's game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost when San Francisco kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

The star left tackle is the latest injury to a Bucs' offense that is looking like a MASH unit. Tampa Bay lost top wide receiver Mike Evans to injury a few weeks ago, though he should be back after this week's bye.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle and was lost for the year.

The Bucs started out 3-1 this season but have stumbled to a 1-5 record since then. Tampa Bay's defense has been the biggest issue, giving up 31.3 points per game over their last four straight losses.

Overall, Tampa is two games behind the Falcons in the NFC South and just one game ahead of the Saints and Panthers in the division.