Bucs re-sign TE Rob Gronkowski for 1-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. — Gronk is back!

ESPN reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Tight-end Rob Gronkowski on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

The #Bucs are bringing back TE Rob Gronkowski, giving him a 1-year deal worth up to $10M, per @DrewJRosenhaus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

This move comes after the team resigned LB Shaq Barrett to a 4-year deal and the trio Lavonte David, Barrett and Devin White.

RELATED: Bucs re-sign star LB Shaq Barrett to 4-year deal worth up to $72 million

QB Tom Brady signed an extension a few days ago that also freed up cap room for the team, allowing more flexibility for other player's contract negotiations.

