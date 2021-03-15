Menu

Bucs re-sign TE Rob Gronkowski for 1-year deal

ESPN reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Tight-end Rob Gronkowski giving him a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.
Posted at 7:05 PM, Mar 15, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Gronk is back!

ESPN reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Tight-end Rob Gronkowski on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

This move comes after the team resigned LB Shaq Barrett to a 4-year deal and the trio Lavonte David, Barrett and Devin White.

QB Tom Brady signed an extension a few days ago that also freed up cap room for the team, allowing more flexibility for other player's contract negotiations.

