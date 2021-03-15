Menu

Bucs re-sign star LB Shaq Barrett to 4-year deal worth up to $72 million

Jamison Uhler interviews Tampa Bay Times beat writer Rick Stroud on what the Bucs have done so far for the upcoming season
Shaquil Barrett- ap photo
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 15, 2021
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made another big move to bolster their defense Monday afternoon, re-signing star linebacker Shaq Barrett to a 4-year deal.

ESPN reports the deal is worth up to $72 million, with half of that fully guaranteed.

This move comes shortly after the team resigned Lavonte David, meaning the Bucs preserve their incredible linebacking trio of David, Barrett and Devin White, the best in the NFL according to most people.

All the pieces have been falling into place for Tampa Bay, and they are poised to bring back most if not all of their impact players who had expiring contracts.

QB Tom Brady signed an extension a few days ago that also freed up cap room for the team, allowing more flexibility for other player's contract negotiations.

The Buccaneers also placed a franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin, bringing him back for the upcoming season.

Everything is going according to plan this offseason in Champa Bay.

