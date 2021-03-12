Bucs agree to one-year extension with QB Tom Brady, locking him in for 2022 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year extension for star QB Tom Brady, locking him in for the 2022 season.

Brady's initial contract only had him in Tampa until the end of the 2021 season coming up.

The #Bucs have agreed to terms on a 1-year extension for QB Tom Brady, sources say, one that gives the Super Bowl champs some cap room and locks Brady in 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2021

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the move also frees up some salary cap space for the Bucs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter explained more in detail how the move will save the team money.

The Tom-Brady extension saves the Buccaneers $19 million against the cap this year, per sources. The additional voidable years are there to defray the cost. It was another effort from Brady to keep as much of the team together as possible. https://t.co/65qAGO5Px7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

He says it's another effort being made by Brady to keep as much of the team together as possible.

So we are officially Tompa Bay until at least the end of 2022 now as the Bucs hope to repeat as Super Bowl champions.