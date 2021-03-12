Menu

Bucs agree to one-year extension with QB Tom Brady, locking him in for 2022 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year extension for star QB Tom Brady, locking him in for the 2022 season.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 12, 2021
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year extension for star QB Tom Brady, locking him in for the 2022 season.

Brady's initial contract only had him in Tampa until the end of the 2021 season coming up.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the move also frees up some salary cap space for the Bucs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter explained more in detail how the move will save the team money.

He says it's another effort being made by Brady to keep as much of the team together as possible.

So we are officially Tompa Bay until at least the end of 2022 now as the Bucs hope to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

