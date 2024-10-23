Bucs QB Mayfield confident in young receivers McMillan and Palmer

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-3) play a critical division game this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons (4-3). Still, quarterback Baker Mayfield and company have to figure things out on offense after injuries to the team's top two wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Evans is set to be out of multiple games with a hamstring injury, and Godwin will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a dislocated ankle. Both players went down in Monday’s game against Baltimore.

Tampa Bay now relies on second-year man Trey Palmer, rookie Jalen McMillan and veteran Sterling Shepard. Head coach Todd Bowles is excited to see what the young guys can do with an increased opportunity.

“It will be great because we have to tweak our offense now to what they bring to the table compared to what Mike and Chris did,” Bowles said. “It will be a challenge for the coaches and players. I’m excited to see them play. They have more than meets the eye that we haven’t seen yet. I’m excited to see them.”

Third-round pick McMillan dazzled in training camp with Mayfield – and the two will have to rekindle that connection quickly.

“We’re talking a little extra about the details and the schemes, so when we do get the live reps in practice this week, we'll make sure we get it down,” Mayfield said. “If we need to take extra reps after practice, we'll make sure we do that. Obviously, him being a rookie, and understanding where Mike and Chris are and their body language, I’m still learning that with Jalen. But I expect him to play well and be in the right spot at the right time.”

McMillan has six catches for 74 yards on the season, including a touchdown grab in the season opener against Washington.

“My message [to McMillan] was to play like you did in college,” Bowles said. “He was a great player in college. We think he’s a great player now. He just hasn’t had the experience yet.”

“At first, I was overthinking things,” McMillan added. “It comes with transitioning, you got to adjust. I’m adjusting and playing my role.”

With the Bucs hurting at wide receiver, would they make a trade to bring a veteran player into the team and keep their playoff hopes alive? Los Angeles Rams superstar Cooper Kupp has been tossed around amid reports suggesting the team will listen to trade offers, but Bowles insists that is not likely.

“We really like our young guys right now,” he said. “We think Mike is coming back. We really like our young guys. There are guys out there, but for what we would have to give up to get them in the long run, it’s probably not worth it.”

Tampa Bay's match against Atlanta will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, inside Raymond James Stadium. For the first time this year, theBucs will wear their Creamsicle jerseys during the game.