Bucs players return to the practice field for minicamp

TAMPA, Fla. — Months after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned to the practice field Tuesday for a minicamp. And in welcome news for Bucs fans, all veterans and rookies attended the minicamp Tuesday including quarterback Tom Brady.

While Brady attended the minicamp, at this stage of his career, it’s not a big need to have him under center much as he returns from an offseason surgery. Brady showed in his first season with Head Coach Bruce Arians that he could lead the team to the top of the mountain, even without a full offseason of work.

Other veterans who attended Tuesday’s minicamp included tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, rookie linebacker Joe Tryon, rookie quarterback Kyle Trask, and even O.J. Howard. The tight end missed most of last season with an Achilles tendon injury. If he can return for training camp and the regular season, the Bucs’ offense becomes even more lethal.

The full corps of running backs was also on the field including the Bucs’ main offseason veteran signing, Giovanni Bernard. The former Cincinnati Bengal is expected to fill the role of a pass-catching running back that sometimes was held by LeSean McCoy last year.

ABC Action News’ Kyle Burger was at the Bucs minicamp and will have a full rundown of what he saw this evening.

