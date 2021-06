Tampa Bay Bucs open mandatory minicamp

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians looks on as the team hosts a minicamp on June 8, 2021. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady talks to backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert during a mandatory minicamp on June 8, 2021. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask looks on as quarterbacks Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert talk during a mandatory minicamp on June 8, 2021. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during a minicamp on June 8, 2021. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady scans the field during a minicamp on June 8, 2021. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown looks on from the side during a minicamp on June 8, 2021. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette stretches during a mandatory minicamp on June 8, 2021. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert throws the ball during a minicamp on June 8, 2021. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin prepares for work during a minicamp on June 8, 2021. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski stretches before participating in a June 8, 2021 minicamp. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller participates in a June 8 minicamp. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie quarterback Kyle Trask takes reps at a minicamp on June 8, 2021. Kyle Burger/WFTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie outside linebacker Joe Tryon steps on the field at a minicamp on June 8, 2021. Kyle Burger/WFTS

