Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Bucs hold joint practice with Miami Dolphins ahead of preseason game

The Bucs and Dolphins will play their final preseason game on Friday night
892_8945_01.jpg
WFTS/Kyle Burger
Bucs' QB Baker Mayfield throws to WR Chris Godwin
892_8945_01.jpg
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their third and final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

Up until this point, most of the Bucs’ starters have not played in the preseason.

Bucs’ coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that he’s ready to see game action between his new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offensive line.

But first, the Bucs and Dolphins held a joint practice in Tampa to better prepare for the season.

“It’s just Florida teams going at it,” Bucs’ linebacker Lavonte David said. “We practiced against Jacksonville last week. That was a real good practice. We practice against the Dolphins this week. A lot of people in the state of Florida like things like that.”

Tampa Bay fans will also like the play in training camp from rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan. During one-on-one drills, McMillan was a bright spot, beating Miami cornerback Isaiah Johnson for a long touchdown.

As the joint practice went on, players say the intensity picked up.

“I feel like we started off good as a whole, and the intensity definitely picked up, and we matched their energy,” Bucs’ defensive lineman Calijah Kancey said.

“It’s great, it’s great to get another look,” Bucs’ center Graham Barton added. “Guys like Calais and Siler, they’re really good D-tackles. It’s great to get different looks. You’ve been going against your team for about a month now. To get other teams in here and see different looks, it’s very beneficial for both teams.”

The Bucs and Dolphins will take the field at Raymond James Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.