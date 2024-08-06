Bucs gearing up for first preseason game on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for their first preseason game this Saturday night at the Cincinnati Bengals.

We might not see the starters much or at all in this game, but it’s a chance for the rookie to get their first taste of the NFL.

“I’ve been playing football my whole life so I’m looking forward to Saturday, my first NFL game, just going out there and playing with the guys,” rookie linebacker Chris Braswell said. “Just have to go out there and play football.”

“Man, I feel like it's the ultimate blessing and achievement,” rookie tight end Devin Culp added. “It’s taken a lot of hard work, and although it’s just a preseason game, it’s still suiting up for an NFL game. I’m super excited.”

Even though this is just the first of three preseason contests, head coach Todd Bowles notices the energy level at practice intensifying this week.

“It probably takes a notch up toward the end of the week because you are tired of practicing against each other,” Bowles said Tuesday. “The mental part of it has to be key for us going into this ballgame, especially the young guys we want to see play.”

“I think we’ve been having a good camp so far, especially with the young guys taking it up the next level and the guys that came back from year two last year,” defensive tackle Vita Vea said. “They’re showing strides as well. It’s looking bright.”

Bowles added that he will decide who plays in Saturday’s game either Wednesday or Thursday.