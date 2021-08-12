Bucs and NFL watching Tropical Depression Fred ahead of Saturday's game

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans heading to Saturday’s preseason game may need to familiarize themselves with Fred, but it doesn’t have anything to do with the players.

Tropical Depression Fred could impact Saturday night’s preseason opener between the Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but with Tropical Depression Fred lurking, it’s possible that game time may change, according to Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians.

Arians was asked about any possible changes Thursday and said, “If anything it will be moved up, but no word as of right now.” Arians continued saying the game won’t be moved to a different day, kickoff would just be earlier on Saturday.

But Arians wasn’t concerned about the possibility and even had a little fun when asked when he expected to find out about any possible game time change, “Knowing the league office, about 10 minutes before the game.”