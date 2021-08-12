Watch
Bucs and NFL watching Tropical Depression Fred ahead of Saturday's game

Kickoff could be moved, Coach Arians said
Kyle Burger/WFTS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during a minicamp on June 8, 2021.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and coaches at a June 8 mandatory minicamp
Posted at 3:59 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 15:59:25-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans heading to Saturday’s preseason game may need to familiarize themselves with Fred, but it doesn’t have anything to do with the players.

Tropical Depression Fred could impact Saturday night’s preseason opener between the Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but with Tropical Depression Fred lurking, it’s possible that game time may change, according to Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians.

Arians was asked about any possible changes Thursday and said, “If anything it will be moved up, but no word as of right now.” Arians continued saying the game won’t be moved to a different day, kickoff would just be earlier on Saturday.

But Arians wasn’t concerned about the possibility and even had a little fun when asked when he expected to find out about any possible game time change, “Knowing the league office, about 10 minutes before the game.”

