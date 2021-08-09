Watch
Tropical Storm Fred forms south of Puerto Rico, NHC says

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Puerto Rico
Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 23:11:10-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fred formed Tuesday night just south of Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the latest update, the system is 45 miles south-southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, with winds of 40 mph. The system is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

On the forecast track, Fred is expected to pass near the southern coast of Puerto Rico Tuesday night and early Wednesday, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday.

Slight strengthening is forecast overnight before Fred reaches the eastern Dominican Republic Wednesday morning. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Fred becomes the sixth named storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for...

  • Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques
  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

  • Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border.
  • Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Southeastern Bahamas

