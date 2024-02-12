Watch Now
Breaking down the Taylor Swift effect on the Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift boosts NFL ticket prices for Chiefs vs. Jets by over 40%
Posted at 7:13 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 19:13:51-05
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 (75% win percentage) with Taylor Swift in the stadium compared to 5-3 when she's not there
  • Kansas City averages nearly 24 points per game when Swift is in the building, which is about four points better without her
  • The Chiefs' defense surrenders 16.4 points per game with Swift, which is about one better than with her

