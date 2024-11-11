Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic after fight, ESPN reports

SAN JUAN DE LA MAGUANA, DR — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been arrested after a fight Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment complex where guns were drawn, ESPN reported Monday.

According to the ESPN report, police sources said Franco and an unnamed woman were being held for questioning following the altercation.

Franco has been on Major League Baseball's restricted list since July, when prosecutors in the Dominican Republic accused him of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He faces charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and human trafficking.

The one-time star shortstop's baseball career remains in limbo until the charges surrounding the sexual exploitation case in the Dominican Republic are adjudicated. If convicted, Franco could face up to 20 years in prison.

MLB is also investigating the Rays shortstop under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Tampa Bay gave Franco an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in 2021, just 70 games into his career.