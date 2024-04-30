Catching Rays with pitcher Ryan Pepiot
Getting to know Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot
Prev
Next
The Tampa Bay Rays acquired pitcher Ryan Pepiot over the offseason in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In six starts this season, Pepiot is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA while striking out 38 batters in 34.2 innings pitched. ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger wanted to get to know Ryan better off the field, and there is no better way to do that than with a game of catch.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 18:27:30-04
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired pitcher Ryan Pepiot over the offseason in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In six starts this season, Pepiot is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA while striking out 38 batters in 34.2 innings pitched.
ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger wanted to get to know Ryan better off the field, and there is no better way to do that than with a game of catch.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.