Catching Rays with pitcher Ryan Pepiot

Getting to know Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 18:27:30-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired pitcher Ryan Pepiot over the offseason in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In six starts this season, Pepiot is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA while striking out 38 batters in 34.2 innings pitched.

ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger wanted to get to know Ryan better off the field, and there is no better way to do that than with a game of catch.

