Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans selected for 2025 Pro Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL announced Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield and Wide Receiver Mike Evans have both been selected for the 2025 Pro Bowl.

According to the NFL, Mayfield will replace Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, who is unable to participate due to injury. This will be Mayfield's second time at the Pro Bowl, making him the first Bucs QB to be selected for multiple Pro Bowls.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans will replace Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is also unable to participate due to injury. This appearance marks the sixth career Pro Bowl for Evans, tying him for third-most selections in Bucs history with Mike Alstott.

Evans and Mayfield will join their fellow Bucs, Tristan Wirfs and Vita Vea, at the 2025 Pro Bowl on Feb. 2.