Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans selected for 2025 Pro Bowl

The offensive duo joins Vita Vea and Tristan Wirfs at the 2025 Pro Bowl
Panthers Buccaneers Football
Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans celebrates after scoring with quarterback Baker Mayfield against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Panthers Buccaneers Football
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL announced Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield and Wide Receiver Mike Evans have both been selected for the 2025 Pro Bowl.

According to the NFL, Mayfield will replace Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, who is unable to participate due to injury. This will be Mayfield's second time at the Pro Bowl, making him the first Bucs QB to be selected for multiple Pro Bowls.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans will replace Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is also unable to participate due to injury. This appearance marks the sixth career Pro Bowl for Evans, tying him for third-most selections in Bucs history with Mike Alstott.

Evans and Mayfield will join their fellow Bucs, Tristan Wirfs and Vita Vea, at the 2025 Pro Bowl on Feb. 2.

ABC Action News viewers are responding after a recent I-Team investigation detailed the tens of thousands of drivers caught illegally passing school buses on camera—and how drivers are questioning their tickets.

Follow through | viewers reach out to ABC Action News about contested tickets

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.