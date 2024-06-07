Rain helped wildfire in Polk County but remains at 30% containment

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service continues to battle a 4,500-acre wildfire in Polk County that stands at 30% contained. Some rain overnight helped suppress the fire but made some areas difficult to access with equipment, according to the Forest Service.

The fire started on June 5 in the River Ranch Hunt Club in southeast Polk County. According to the Forest Service, firefighters were battling several fires when it first started, but they have now burned together, making it easier to manage.

The area most affected by the fire is a hunting area without camps or homes. Some areas have damaged and lost camps, but it is unknown how many camps were impacted.

Two injuries have been reported from some inhalation, according to the Forest Service. Both people were treated and released.

The Forest Service is still asking people to be cautious around outdoor activities with open flames. We have had some rainfall, but not enough to make a difference in fire danger.