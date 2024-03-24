One dead, one critical in Hillsborough shooting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Hillsborough County on Saturday left one man dead and another woman in critical condition.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received the shooting call at about 8:52 p.m. at the intersection of Sugarcreek Drive and Danny Bryan Boulevard.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

They were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the female was listed in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting. Currently, it appears to be an isolated event, officials said.

"Our detectives are working diligently to piece together the events that led to this fatal shooting," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are urging the public to please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office if you have any information regarding this case."

This is an ongoing investigation.