Voice of the Voter: South Hillsborough

When asking small business owners in Ruskin what their biggest concern is for the upcoming election the answer was always the same: inflation. Jeanine Dowling has owned Sheer Style Studio for the past six years. She said the people who sit in her chair are more than clients—they’re family. “So I love it because I not only get to make people look beautiful on the outside but be there and help them on the inside,” said Dowling.
As the 2024 Election nears, ABC Action News is highlighting the Voice of the Voter in communities across Tampa Bay.

On September 13, we focused on South Hillsborough, where reporter Julie Salomone spoke to voters about the school board's proposed millage increase.

Voters voice opinions on Hillsborough County School Board's millage referendum

Deiah discussed growth in the area with the GFWC Ruskin Woman's Club.

Deiah Reilly talks to the GFWC Ruskin Woman's Club

Anchor Deiah Reilly spoke to Ray Monahan, president of the Greater South Shore Chamber of Commerce, about issues that matter to him and his community.

Deiah Reilly talks to Ray Monahan, president of the Greater South Shore Chamber of Commerce

In Ruskin, reporter Robert Boyd caught up with small business owners about their biggest concern this election: inflation.

Ruskin small business owners say inflation is their biggest concern this election

Residents of Pasco County told ABC Action News about what will be driving them to the polls this November, including education reform and giving their children opportunities to live the American Dream.

Voters in Wesley Chapel focusing on cost of living and explosive growth ahead of election

