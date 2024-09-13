Voice of the Voter: South Hillsborough

As the 2024 Election nears, ABC Action News is highlighting the Voice of the Voter in communities across Tampa Bay.

On September 13, we focused on South Hillsborough, where reporter Julie Salomone spoke to voters about the school board's proposed millage increase.

Deiah discussed growth in the area with the GFWC Ruskin Woman's Club.

Anchor Deiah Reilly spoke to Ray Monahan, president of the Greater South Shore Chamber of Commerce, about issues that matter to him and his community.

In Ruskin, reporter Robert Boyd caught up with small business owners about their biggest concern this election: inflation.

