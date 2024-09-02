Workers continue to demand better working conditions as employers still experiencing shortages

TAMPA, Fla. — On this Labor Day 2024, labor unions continue fighting for workers, but their numbers are not growing. This is despite significant gains made by unions in the last few years.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 10% of hourly and salaried workers were members of unions in 2023. That translated to approximately 14.4 million workers in unions.

While the number may sound large, it's now at an all-time low and down from 10.1% in 2022.

Across every sector of the job market, companies large or small, continue to struggle with worker shortages … but the labor movement is also seeing a resurgence with workers fighting for a living wage and better work conditions

“The job market right now, I think personally, is rough," Cathy McCoy said. "Because I have worked here so long, I don’t think I could find anything with the income I bring home.”

Cathy McCoy has worked at this 7-eleven in Bayshore Gardens for 14 years and doesn’t think she could find better wages or benefits elsewhere.

“I have worked for the same guy for so long, I can’t see myself working anywhere else," McCoy said.

Career Source of Hillsborough and Pinellas says local employers are offering more incentives such as transportation and childcare subsidies.

“Jobseekers, what they’re looking for is employers that offer flexibility in schedule, living wage and a company that they want to work for versus need to work for," Mario Rodriguez said.

Some recent studies have shown people need two jobs just to make ends meet especially in Florida where the cost of living continues to grow.

“That is what we hear often. When you look at a job where the labor market supports a wage of $14, $15, $16 and we know in our area for a single person the living wage is $17.72 that study was done before the cost of housing, auto insurance, homeowners insurance," Rodriguez said. "Before all those were taken into consideration so that actual amount is probably higher."

The Associated Press said 7.4 million workers were unionized in the private sector. Still, the overall percentage of unionized workers in the private sector remained at 6% because unionization rates didn't keep pace with overall hiring.

Conversely, in public-sector jobs like teachers, police, and government workers, approximately 32.5% were unionized.

However, many states have curtailed union power through "right-to-work" laws. These laws prevent unions from compelling workers to be members as a requirement for the job.

Nationally, polls have shown increasing enthusiasm for unions. A Gallup poll released in August said 67% of Americans approve of labor unions, up from 48% in 2009.

But unions may be on the comeback trail.

The National Labor Relations Board reported 2,594 filings for union representation in its 2023 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. That was up 3% from 2022 and the highest number of filings since the 2015 fiscal year.