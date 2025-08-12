Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 14 year old boy from Miami-Dade County.
Yunior Pozo was last seen in the 10500 block of North 77th Court in Hialeah Gardens. He is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Pozo should contact Hialeah Gardens Police at 305-558-3333.
Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cellphone ban for K-8 students
Florida's K-8 cellphone ban in schools draws mixed reactions from parents concerned about safety, distractions, and staying connected during the school day.
Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cell phone ban for K-8 students