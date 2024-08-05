Watch Now
Video shows Coast Guard rescuing 2 boaters after their boat was disabled near Boca Grande

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — Video shows the Coast Guard rescuing two boaters after their boat was disabled and adrift close to Boca Grande.

The Coast Guard said it located the missing boaters Sunday morning 73 miles off Boca Grande in Lee County. A friend of the boaters contacted the Coast Guard on Saturday around 5 p.m. after they did not check in while sailing from Key West to Tarpon Springs.

Rescue crews found the boat around 11 a.m. Sunday and were able to hoist them into a rescue helicopter.

Neither person was injured, according to officials.

