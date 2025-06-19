Florida AG Uthmeier touts 'Alligator Alcatraz' in Everglades as spot for temporary deportation facility

FLORIDA — Attorney General James Uthmeier said he hopes to build "Alligator Alcatraz" to house migrants in Florida.

Uthmeier said they have identified an old abandoned airport in the Everglades as a location to build a temporary facility for migrants set to be deported.

@AGJamesUthmeier

Uthmeier called Alligator Alcatraz "the one-stop shop to carry out President Trump's mass deportation agenda" in a video posted to X.

Alligator Alcatraz: the one-stop shop to carry out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda. pic.twitter.com/96um2IXE7U — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 19, 2025

The area is surrounded by the Everglades, which he said could hold over 1,000 beds.

"Within just 30 to 60 days after we begin construction, it could be up and running," Uthmeier said.