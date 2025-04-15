VIDEO: Florida driver pulled from burning car after fleeing traffic stop

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement pulled a suspect from a burning vehicle after he fled a traffic stop and crashed into a tree.

The Vero Beach Police Department said police attempted the traffic stop on the vehicle near the 4300 block of 26th Street. 41-year-old Donald James Jr., drove off and headed west, which prompted Indian River County deputies to respond when officers lost sight.

WATCH: Police pull Florida driver from burning car they say he fled traffic stop

While searching the area, deputies found the vehicle engulfed in flames in a small field on the west side of 26th Street and 82nd Avenue.

Police said they believed the vehicle crashed into a tree while fleeing. Law enforcement officials pulled James from the wreckage, and he was taken to a local hospital.

According to officials, James was on inmate release status for a past murder and is now facing new felony charges for fleeing/eluding. Police did not specify why they attempted a traffic stop on James.