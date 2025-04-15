Watch Now
VIDEO: Florida driver pulled from burning car after fleeing traffic stop

Police did not specify why they conducted the initial traffic stop
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement pulled a suspect from a burning vehicle after he fled a traffic stop and crashed into a tree.

The Vero Beach Police Department said police attempted the traffic stop on the vehicle near the 4300 block of 26th Street. 41-year-old Donald James Jr., drove off and headed west, which prompted Indian River County deputies to respond when officers lost sight.

Florida driver pulled from burning car after fleeing traffic stop: Police

While searching the area, deputies found the vehicle engulfed in flames in a small field on the west side of 26th Street and 82nd Avenue.

Police said they believed the vehicle crashed into a tree while fleeing. Law enforcement officials pulled James from the wreckage, and he was taken to a local hospital.

According to officials, James was on inmate release status for a past murder and is now facing new felony charges for fleeing/eluding. Police did not specify why they attempted a traffic stop on James.


