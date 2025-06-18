Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old boy last seen in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued after a 15-year-old boy disappeared in Fort Pierce on Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ejua Mandujano was last seen in the 8500th block of Santa Clara Boulevard wearing all black clothing.

Officials described Mandujano as a white-Hispanic male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The FDLE said if he is located, do not approach him. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information about Mandujano, contact the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-978-6240 or 911.