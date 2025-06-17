No property tax cut this year as Florida lawmakers wrap extended session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Despite high hopes and a significant push from Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Floridians won’t see a property tax cut this year. State lawmakers adjourned late Monday night without approving any tax relief, ending a prolonged legislative session that left one of the governor’s top priorities on the cutting room floor.

While the budget passed and the traditional hanky drop signaled adjournment, questions lingered for some Floridians, like ‘Hey, where the heck is that property tax cut I was promised?’

There was no $5 billion rebate plan for homesteaders, as the governor had proposed, and most other property tax reform ideas require voter approval. But lawmakers say the issue isn’t going away.

State Rep. Danny Nix (R-Port Charlotte) said even though property tax reform didn’t happen over the last 100-plus days of session, it remains on the table for next year.

Nix is part of a select House committee tasked with reviewing five potential tax cut ideas. That group plans to spend the summer holding public listening sessions and is aiming to present a proposal for the 2026 ballot.

“So I'm fortunate enough to be on that committee,” Nix said. “So we're going to continue to go through that process and make sure that we're doing something that's going to be sustainable.”

That sustainability is key. Lawmakers worry that aggressive cuts could damage local governments and vital services, particularly in the event of an economic downturn.

House Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami) weighed in on the challenge of finding balance.

“I think it's a tough question to answer, and if anyone likes to give direct answers, it's me,” Perez said. “But it’s something we can address when we get there. For right now, we're just trying to eventually get to a proposal that's palatable.”

The Senate is also exploring property tax reform. Lawmakers approved funding for a study to “establish a framework to reduce, or eliminate, property taxes for homesteaded property.” That report is expected to inform another proposal for the 2026 ballot.

Senate President Ben Albritton (R-Bartow) emphasized the conversation is far from over.

“The property tax discussion—let me just say this—it is alive and well too,” Albritton said. “Just because we didn't find a way to be able to get that put into place this year does not mean that discussion is over.”

Still, Democrats are expressing frustration with what they view as legislative gridlock. It comes after months of GOP infighting that prevented multiple major goals from being achieved.

“We're now here on day 105 of what was supposed to be a 60-day legislative session,” said House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa), “and unfortunately, I'm not seeing any transformative policies that are going to improve the lives of Floridians.”

Preparations for the next session are already underway. Interim committee weeks begin in October, leading up to the 2026 legislative session kickoff in January.