Universal Orlando's Epic Universe opens today

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's finally here: Universal Orlando Resort is set for the grand opening of its latest addition, Epic Universe, the first major theme park to open in Central Florida in nearly 30 years.

The long-anticipated park will debut to the public on Thursday, May 22, at 9 a.m. Universal said guests who arrive early at 8 a.m. can join a celebratory moment as they "open the portals to worlds beyond anything you’ve experienced."

If you're not able to join in person, Universal is offering a live stream of the celebration.

Magic will abound on every corner, from the characters of your childhood in Super Nintendo World to the witches and wizards at the Ministry of Magic and the dragons at the Isle of Berk.

Universal Orlando Resort

The park is a whopping 750 acres and is believed to be the largest theme park in the world. According to Dennis Speigel, owner and founder of consulting firm International Theme Park Services, it's estimated to have cost up to $7.7 billion to build.

Guests will have over 50 rides to choose from across four worlds and an array of characters (think Princess Peach, Hiccup and Toothless, and Dracula), to meet along the way.

John Raoux/AP Guests ride on the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe Theme Park at Universal Resort Orlando Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

But prepare for the heat—and the lines. Orlando topped AAA's list of most popular domestic travel destinations this Memorial Day weekend.

Park hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are currently priced at $139 for adults and $134 for children, but are currently sold out for opening day.