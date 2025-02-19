U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Florida departing his position

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg is departing from his position.

News of Handberg's departure came after President Donald Trump said he would "clean house" in the U.S. justice system based on what he has said was the "weaponization" of the courts.

“As someone who was born and raised in this District, I can think of no higher honor than getting the chance, first, to serve as a federal prosecutor in this office and, then, as the United States Attorney,” said U.S. Attorney Handberg.

The now-former U.S. Attorney was nominated for the position by President Joe Biden in September 2022 and was confirmed by the Senate in December 2022. The White House said it was removing all U.S. Attorneys from the previous administration on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

It is customary for U.S. Attorneys to step down after a change in presidential administration. The new administration usually asks for resignations or can choose to keep them on the job.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Sweeney will now serve as the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.