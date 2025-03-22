Two men arrested after 60 pounds of meth found in truck: FHP

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) jailed two men on drug charges on Friday after 60 pounds of methamphetamine was allegedly found in their vehicle.

Luis Aguirre-Marin, 29, and Carlos Leon, 28, were both charged with armed trafficking in methamphetamine.

According to an FHP report, a trooper stopped a 2025 Chevy pickup truck at about 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 275, just south of Bushnell for following too close and illegal window tint.

When a trooper asked Aguirre-Marin where he was coming from, he said he was visiting a “buddy” on Ocala, but did not know his last name, how long he had known him or what time he had left that morning, the report stated.

Both men were placed in the back of an FHP patrol car and a K-9 dog was dispatched. The dog then alerted that drugs were in the vehicle, the report stated.

When troopers searched the vehicle, more than 20 gallon-sized zip-lock bags of meth were found in a black plastic tote on the back seat.

The total weight of meth was about 60.48 pounds, the report stated.

A loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun was also found in the middle consol of the truck.

Both men were then booked into the Sumter County Jail on no bond.