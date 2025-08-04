Third child dies nearly a week after a boat collision near Miami, Coast Guard says

MIAMI, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard says a third child has died nearly a week after a barge struck and sank a boat during a sailing camp near Miami.

All six people on the sailboat were pulled from the water after the collision, and four kids were rushed to a hospital, where two were pronounced dead last Monday.

A 10-year-old girl who was in critical condition died on Sunday, according to a Coast Guard statement.

“Our hearts continue to mourn with all those impacted by Monday’s tragic incident, especially with the passing of another one of Miami’s children today,” Coast Guard Capt. Frank Florio said.

Officials didn’t immediately identify any of the victims or release a cause for the crash. Salvage operations began Tuesday.

“The Coast Guard remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all facts are uncovered," Florio said.

The collision between a barge and the sailboat occurred in Biscayne Bay, between Miami and Miami Beach. Everyone on the sailboat, a teenage sailing camp counselor and five children, ended up in the water. They were in their last week of a camp for children aged 7 to 15, according to the Miami Yacht Club.

A 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. An 8-year-old girl was in critical condition as of Tuesday. A 19-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were rescued but not hospitalized.

Across the U.S. last year, there were over 550 deaths in recreational boating, but only a sliver of those — 43 — were caused by vessels crashing into each other, according to Coast Guard statistics.